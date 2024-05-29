Pet of the Week: Meet Toasty

Meet Toasty

Dutch shepherd mix

Woodbury, NY

1-2 years old, 40 pounds, black and brown female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Playful, loving, does not like other dogs. Toasty is a very energetic puppy who loves to run around and play with Plushie toys as well just lounging in the sun and she absolutely loves people. She is still looking for a loving home to call her own.

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Everyone

Adopt Toasty at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161, ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.