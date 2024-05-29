Pet of the Week: Meet Toasty

Meet Toasty
Dutch shepherd mix
Woodbury, NY
1-2 years old, 40 pounds, black and brown female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Playful, loving, does not like other dogs. Toasty is a very energetic puppy who loves to run around and play with Plushie toys as well just lounging in the sun and she absolutely loves people. She is still looking for a loving home to call her own.
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Everyone
Adopt Toasty at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161, ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.