Pet of the Week: Meet Toasty

Meet Toasty

Shepherd mix

Woodbury, NY

2 years old, medium (about 55 lbs.), female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Toasty is still available and looking for home! Toasty loves to play and interact with people. She is a very loving and sweet dog that will make any home a brighter place! She knows all her commands and just wants out of the shelter. She deserves a yard to play, she will be your best friend. Come see Toasty!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

(No restrictions listed)

Adopt Toasty at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.