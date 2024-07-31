Pet of the Week: Meet Syd

Meet Syd
Domestic shorthair, black
Woodbury, NY
About 8 weeks old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: He is very playful and loving. Whether it’s to play and run around or to snuggle and be pet, Syd is your guy! Come play with Syd.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Check with the shelter
Health: Check with the shelter
Good in a home with:
A loving family
Adopt Syd at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only