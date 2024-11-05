Pet of the Week: Meet Servero

Meet Servero

American pocket bully

Woodbury, NY

2 years, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: He is great with everyone! He loves to eat; at 62 lbs. it shows. This playful pup is very strong but gentle. He loves to go for walks and roll around. So come on in and play!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Ask the shelter

Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date. Servero is being treated for heartworm and doing great.

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Servero at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only