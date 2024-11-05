Pet of the Week: Meet Servero

Meet Servero
American pocket bully
Woodbury, NY
2 years, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: He is great with everyone! He loves to eat; at 62 lbs. it shows. This playful pup is very strong but gentle. He loves to go for walks and roll around. So come on in and play!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Ask the shelter
Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date. Servero is being treated for heartworm and doing great.
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Servero at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only