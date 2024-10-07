Pet of the Week: Meet Mumbles

Meet Mumbles
American shorthair
Woodbury, NY
10 weeks, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Mumbles is a very quiet and sweet kitten who loves to cuddle! We know he plays at night with his top bunk buddy Dusk; he would make a wonderful playmate or just a lap kitten for any home. Mumbles did have a hernia removed and is doing wonderfully. Come by the shelter and meet Mumbles!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccinated/ had surgery for hernia
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Mumbles at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only