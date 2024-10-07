Pet of the Week: Meet Mumbles

Meet Mumbles

American shorthair

Woodbury, NY

10 weeks, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Mumbles is a very quiet and sweet kitten who loves to cuddle! We know he plays at night with his top bunk buddy Dusk; he would make a wonderful playmate or just a lap kitten for any home. Mumbles did have a hernia removed and is doing wonderfully. Come by the shelter and meet Mumbles!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinated/ had surgery for hernia

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Mumbles at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only