Meet Kenzie

Bully mix

Orange County, NY

2 years old, female, 45 pounds, brown

ABOUT

Characteristics: Affectionate, athletic, playful, friendly!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Children

Adopt Kenzie at:

Bleu’s K-9 Rescue

845-527-0797

bleusk9rescue.org

bk9rescue@gmail.com

Can’t adopt? Foster Kenzie and Bleu’s will pay for all necessary food and supplies.