Pet of the Week: Meet Juno!

Meet Juno

Classic tabby

Woodbury, NY

6 months, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Meet Juno, a super loving young tabby. She loves to explore and play with all kinds of toys. She shows affection to you daily, loves to cuddle. Juno will be on the smaller side. Come meet her in person.

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Juno at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only