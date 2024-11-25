Pet of the Week: Meet Juno!

Meet Juno
Classic tabby
Woodbury, NY
6 months, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Meet Juno, a super loving young tabby. She loves to explore and play with all kinds of toys. She shows affection to you daily, loves to cuddle. Juno will be on the smaller side. Come meet her in person.
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Juno at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only