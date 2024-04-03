Pet of the Week: Meet Jigglypuff

Meet Jigglypuff
Domestic medium hair
Woodbury, NY
6 months, black and white
ABOUT
Characteristics: Jigglypuff is very friendly. She loves tummy rubs and talking to you. On her days off she loves to play with her friends.
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Information not available
Good in a home with:
(No listed restrictions)
Adopt Jigglypuff at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.