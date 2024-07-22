Pet of the Week: Meet Esmeralda

Meet Esmeralda
Tabby
Woodbury, NY
adult female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Esmeralda is a sweet girl who unfortunately had to have one of her front legs removed, but that does not hold her back one bit! She acts just like a normal cat, jumping around everywhere, playing with toys and finding the comfiest place to nap!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Neutered and vaccinated
Anyone
Adopt Esmeralda at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only