Pet of the Week: Meet Esmeralda

Meet Esmeralda

Tabby

Woodbury, NY

adult female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Esmeralda is a sweet girl who unfortunately had to have one of her front legs removed, but that does not hold her back one bit! She acts just like a normal cat, jumping around everywhere, playing with toys and finding the comfiest place to nap!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Neutered and vaccinated

Anyone

Adopt Esmeralda at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only