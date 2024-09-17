Pet of the Week: Meet Draco

Meet Draco
Korat/Turkish Van mix
Woodbury, NY
2-3 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: This adorable fellow is still available! Draco is a loving, relaxed cat who’s only concern is when his next meal is! When he’s satisfied after his meal, he’ll look for someone to play with or a toy with catnip to get his energy out! Draco is also extremely well behaved and will do almost anything as long as he gets a treat as a reward.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Fixed and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Adults
Experienced cat owners
Adopt Draco at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only