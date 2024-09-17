Pet of the Week: Meet Draco

Meet Draco

Korat/Turkish Van mix

Woodbury, NY

2-3 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: This adorable fellow is still available! Draco is a loving, relaxed cat who’s only concern is when his next meal is! When he’s satisfied after his meal, he’ll look for someone to play with or a toy with catnip to get his energy out! Draco is also extremely well behaved and will do almost anything as long as he gets a treat as a reward.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Fixed and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Adults

Experienced cat owners

Adopt Draco at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only