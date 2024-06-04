Pet of the Week: Meet Dax

Meet Dax
American short hair
Woodbury, NY
1 years old, 10 pounds, white/brown/tortoise shell
ABOUT
Characteristics: Shy with people but playful with other cats. Dax is a super relaxed cat who loves to play with water, whether in her bowl or from a fountain, as well as playing with other cats, but there is nothing she loves more than receiving treats. Dax would be awesome in almost any household but would probably be best with a similarly relaxed household. Take another look and consider this cutie.
Coat Length: Long
House-trained: Yes
Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Adults
Adopt Dax at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only