Pet of the Week: Meet Dax

Meet Dax

American short hair

Woodbury, NY

1 years old, 10 pounds, white/brown/tortoise shell

ABOUT

Characteristics: Shy with people but playful with other cats. Dax is a super relaxed cat who loves to play with water, whether in her bowl or from a fountain, as well as playing with other cats, but there is nothing she loves more than receiving treats. Dax would be awesome in almost any household but would probably be best with a similarly relaxed household. Take another look and consider this cutie.

Coat Length: Long

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Adults

Adopt Dax at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only