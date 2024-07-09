Pet of the Week: Meet Bruce & Trent

Meet Bruce & Trent

American shorthair

Woodbury, NY

Male kittens

ABOUT

Characteristics: Bruce and Trent are your typical playful kittens that are currently hanging out in our main office where you can find them playing with all of our older cats! They have been in our office since they were kittens, and their personalities are really starting to show!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Not vaccinated or neutered

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Bruce & Trent at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only