Pet of the Week: Meet Bruce & Trent

Meet Bruce & Trent
American shorthair
Woodbury, NY
Male kittens
ABOUT
Characteristics: Bruce and Trent are your typical playful kittens that are currently hanging out in our main office where you can find them playing with all of our older cats! They have been in our office since they were kittens, and their personalities are really starting to show!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Not vaccinated or neutered
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Bruce & Trent at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only