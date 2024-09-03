Pet of the Week: Meet Bruce

Meet Bruce

Bombay

Woodbury, NY

4 months, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Bruce is the last of his litter here at the shelter and is your average playful kitten that loves running around and playing with any toy that he can find! He also has a way with words and will most definitely let you know when he wants something, whether it be food or attention!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Bruce at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only