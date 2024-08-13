Pet of the Week: Meet Amber

Meet Amber
Orange tabby
Woodbury, NY
9 weeks old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: This beautiful rare female lives up to the personality of a true orange cat. She is a little shy at first, but is a sweetheart. Come meet Amber!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Contact the shelter
Health: Contact the shelter
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Amber at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.