Write-in candidate Tim Mitts is best for Monroe

To the Editor:

I met Tim Mitts in September 2016, when he first started the project at Rest Haven. I entered the property even though there was a no trespassing sign posted. I wanted to know what was happening to my community with this beautiful home. I approached Mr. Mitts to discuss its future. He was willing to sit and talk to me about his plans at Rest Haven.

Over the years I have found him to be very community-oriented and definitely wanting to save our community history. Over the last five years or so, Mr. Mitts allowed our congregation to have high holiday services when needed at Rest Haven. He continues to help the congregation out as needed to this day. I am convinced he has Monroe’s best interest at heart.

Rochelle Marshall

Monroe