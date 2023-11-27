Where is Woodbury’s town supervisor?

Dear Supervisor Thomas J. Burke... Where did you go? Your term expires on 12/31/2023, but your office sits dark and empty of all personal belongings since just days after the election.

Vouchers, checks and contracts are going unreviewed and unsigned by you. Calls aren’t being returned. Meetings aren’t being attended. Discussions on transition aren’t being held. The monthly newsletter is officially out of print. Even the recent flooding of Town Hall went ignored by you.

Mr. Burke, you’re a paid, elected servant who committed to work for the people of Woodbury, yet you disappeared overnight with no notice to your staff or council members and with the knowledge the deputy supervisor was unable to step in at this time. For all the critics claiming you weren’t fit to serve Woodbury, you just proved them right. You chose to finish your term as town supervisor by running out on your responsibilities, instead of with professionalism, dignity and grace. It doesn’t surprise this voter one bit.

It can be difficult for taxpayers to choose a candidate who meets all their criteria in local government elections, but I know this — one should never mistreat or willfully mishandle the underdogs of a community. Whether it be the public library, the animal shelter or the amazing staff dedicated to serving the senior citizens of our town, the underdog will always prevail. It’s a tale as old as time.

Goodbye and good riddance.

Cathy Schmidt

Woodbury