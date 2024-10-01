Vote “Yes” on Prop 1

Did you know the upcoming election in New York will include a ballot measure called Prop 1? How often have you found yourself in the voting booth and flipped it over to find a proposal you know nothing about? Now is the time to educate yourself. In a nutshell, Prop 1 seeks to protect all New Yorkers from discrimination. The current constitution only contains safeguards based on race and religion. Prop 1 will expand that protection to include many other rights such as a woman’s right to choose and everyone’s right to love whomever they want. You may say “I thought these things were already protected by law in New York. Why do we need an amendment?” The reason is that laws can be easily changed or repealed, depending on who is in power. But a constitutional amendment is more likely to endure.

Those opposed to Prop 1 will try to scare you with lies and disinformation about parental rights and what will happen to your daughter’s sports teams. Don’t be sucked into that trap. Voting yes on Prop 1 is literally a vote for yourself and everyone in New York to protect our most important rights and freedoms now and into the future. You can learn more at: nyequalrights.org. Join me and vote for the future!

Louise Reavis

Monroe