Vote for Calore

My name is Phylis Murphy and I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Brandon Calore for almost two years. Brandon is currently our union president and I’d like to take this time to express to the community just how much he has improved and help to redesign the landscape of our organization. Once elected he immediately took steps to create a very inclusive, positive and productive environment. He has created multiple committees for checks and balances, he oversees the budget of our union and believes in oversight as a commonsense approach to getting objectives accomplished. He led the committee during our contract negotiations, and as a result we happily came away with a very fair contract that not only benefited our membership, but also the taxpayers. I believe that Brandon is a strong, honest, fair candidate. In my experience he has shown that he believes deeply in reaching across the aisle to have discussions in order to get things accomplished. His research and attention to detail is thorough and he as shown that he will go to great lengths to ensure the best outcome for those he represents. I feel strongly that Woodbury residents would greatly benefit from him being on the town board and I encourage them to elect him on November 8th. You won’t be disappointed.

Phylis Murphy

Cornwall