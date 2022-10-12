Village of Harriman Board endorses Senator James Skoufis

Since 2018 Senator James Skoufis has represented the village of Harriman in the New York State Senate by standing up for Hudson Valley families.

Senator Skoufis has always been available to assist and support the village of Harriman, and our residents, with a range of issues. With Senator Skoufis’ support, the village was awarded over $820,000 in grant funding for the village water system improvements and received a $100,000 state and municipal grant for village road improvements. James has continued to fight for sustainable growth, the environment, infrastructure, and funding for local governments.

As mayor and trustees of the village of Harriman, we enthusiastically endorse James Skoufis for senator and encourage all voters to join us on November 8th to re-elect James as our state senator.

Mayor Lou Medina, Deputy Mayor Carol Schneider, Trustee Sandy Daly, and Trustee Wayne Mitchell

Harriman