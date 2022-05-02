Tuxedo Memorial Day Parade invite

To the editor and Tuxedo Neighbors and Friends,

American Legion Post 293 and the Tuxedo Town Board are pleased to announce our Memorial Day Parade to be held on Monday, May 30, 2022. The parade will step off at 11:30 AM at the George Grant High School, stopping at the Tuxedo War Memorial, located just outside the Tuxedo Park Gatehouse to lay wreaths, and then continue to the grounds of St. Mary’s Church for the closing ceremonies.

It is a day we honor those members of the military who sacrificed their lives to secure the freedoms we enjoy today. We hope that you will be able to join us as we honor them. Following the parade and ceremonies there will be a picnic at the Tuxedo Park Library with music, refreshments, raffles and children’s activities, including Jester Jim, games, crafts and balloon creations. We look forward to continuing this time-honored tradition and seeing friends and neighbors along the parade route and throughout the day.

Ken English - Tuxedo Town Supervisor