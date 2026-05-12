Town Supervisor March and April Recap

I hope everyone is having a great 2026 so far. Here is a look at some accomplishments/happenings from March and April:

I have been working with the State DOT, County DPW, and Chester Highway Department to fill potholes, repair road signs, and handle additional roadwork.

We were awarded $5,000 Municipal Tourism Grant for our 2026 Field Day just like last year. This allows us to put on this great event without needing to use more of our own budget for it.

The Parks and Rec Dept. repaired a slide, and the Police Dept. installed security camera at Oak Drive Park.

The Town Board passed an Entity Disclosure law to prevent property developers from concealing conflicts of interest during planning board and zoning board application processes.

The Town Board extended the Building Moratorium for another three months.

The Town Board released bid docs for the ADA Walkway Project at Carpenter Park.

The Town Engineer and Highway Department has been closely monitoring and working on the culvert issue on Surrey Road.

The Town Board posted for open positions on the Chester Open Space Fund Advisory Board

If you have any questions/suggestions/concerns about any of this or otherwise, please feel free to reach out to me any time! I’ll keep working full-time as your Town Supervisor to make Chester a better place.

Brandon Holdridge

SupervisorTown of Chester