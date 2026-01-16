To the Editor: The epitome of a public servant

Dear Residents of the Village of Monroe,

It is with deep regret that I announce the passing of Joe Umberto who was a current and active member of our Planning Board.

Joe was a passionate man, who stood by his convictions. He was the epitome of a public servant, gave so generously over many years to serve the Village of Monroe in many capacities. He was and will remain a true example of his strong convictions on matters both personal to him, and professionally as well. The willingness to serve was undisputed and was for all the right reasons. That is a vanishing way of life throughout this country. I will always treasure our debates and respect for each other’s views, I am richer for it.

We offer our deepest condolences to his family, his wife Linda, children David and Lesley, granddaughter Chloe, and their families.

A funeral mass is being offered on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m., St. Anastasia Church.

The family has asked that any donations be given to St. Anastasia Church, 21 North Main St., Harriman, N.Y. 10926.

Neil Dwyer - Mayor

Village of Monroe