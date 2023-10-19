The case for recognizing Islamic holidays in MWCSD

Since 2010 the Islamic community of the Monroe-Woodbury area has grown by, 4900%, it’s becoming more and more clear that the Islamic community of Monroe-Woodbury is beginning to grow and thrive. Which is why now it is so important for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District (MWCSD) to recognize the two Islamic holidays. Firstly, recognizing Islamic holidays would be a testament to the inclusivity and respect that MW prides itself on. It would send a strong message to the Muslim students of the district that their culture and traditions are valued and respected. This can significantly enhance their sense of belonging and well-being, which is crucial for their academic and personal development. The MWCSD’s mission statement emphasizes academic achievement and success for all students in a safe environment. They aim to inspire a passion for learning and prepare students to become responsible global citizens. Recognizing Islamic holidays aligns perfectly with this mission. It would not only ensure academic success for Muslim students by allowing them to observe their holidays without the stress of missing school, but it would also promote a passion for learning among all students by providing opportunities to learn about different cultures and traditions. This step would truly embody the district’s commitment to preparing students to be global citizens in a diverse world.

Lastly, it’s about equity. When students miss school for religious observances, they often have to catch up on work and may even miss important tests or events. All it takes is one day to fall behind. In fact, a report by the Economic Policy Institute confirms that missing school hurts academic performance. The report shows that among eighth-graders, even those who missed one to two days of school in the month before being tested scored lower on a mathematics test than those who did not miss any school days. This highlights the importance of every single day in a student’s academic journey and underscores the need for religious observances to be recognized in the school calendar. The choice between religion or school should never be one students need to make.

Zayed Kadir

Central Valley