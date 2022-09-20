Thanks for Woodbury Library grant

Dear Editor:

Thank you, Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, for awarding the Woodbury Public Library a needed grant for their building improvement project. From day one, Assemblyman Schmitt has been there for our community, listening to the concerns and ideas of our neighbors in order to deliver for us. This grant will replace and enhance the entry walkway, stairs, and ADA-compliant ramp. The library is a great resource for our residents and families, providing so many activities and events, that it is important that it remains accessible for future generations.

Marilyn Prestia

Woodbury