Thanks for defending Castle Point

Dear Editor,

I am writing today to thank our local elected officials for fighting for our veterans in the Hudson Valley and standing up against the bureaucrats in Washington, DC. Local leaders like Assemblyman Colin Schmitt fought to keep the Castle Point VA Medical Center open for our area’s heroes who put their lives on the line for our country. Colin Schmitt brought together a diverse group of local officials, veterans, community groups, and residents to be loud and unapologetic about protecting the services required for our veterans. I want to thank him for his courage to stand up and I applaud him for his victory in ensuring the facility will remain open for years to come.

Sincerely,

Patricia Meeney

Warwick, NY