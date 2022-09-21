Support for Brandon Calore

To the editor,

I have had the privilege of calling Brandon Calore my friend for the past decade. It was an instant connection of a long-lasting friendship that has now turned into considering him family. I have asked for his help a few times over the years, and he has always stepped up without hesitation. I will always have the utmost respect for him as one of the best human beings I know. He helped get me out of a bad personal situation by simply showing up with a little under two weeks’ notice. His answer was simple... “When do I need to be there”? He flew down to Tennessee where I was living at the time, jumped into a moving truck and drove me and my infant son back to NY to our family.

I have known his family for just as long and he is whole heartedly a family man. The love and respect they have for each other shows how strong of a family they are. I watch how he and his wife Joanne teach their children to not only be concerned for their loved ones but everyone around them, their whole community. They are completely genuine in the work they do to help their neighbors and community to thrive. Everything from promoting local businesses through patronage and getting the word out to organizing events and activities they feel strongly about like the Rez, the pool, and First Responder’s Day. They love where they live in Woodbury and want others to love living there just as much.

Brandon Calore is truly a man of his word. He will stand behind what he says and will come up with a way to make it happen. He would make an excellent addition to the Woodbury Town Board, and I encourage Woodbury residents to vote for him on November 8th.

Kathryn Rahmel

Cornwall