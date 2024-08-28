Supervisor update

It’s a wrap on the unofficial end to summer as we prepare to welcome September, the beginning of a new school year and all the fun fall festivities that the season brings. It was another successful season at the Youth Activity Camp (YAC) at Smith’s Clove Park where 350 campers enjoyed a variety of daily activities and field trips from July 1 to August 9. A special thank you to Kristen Sikoryak, recreation coordinator, along with the team of dedicated camp counselors and staff who worked tirelessly to ensure an amazing experience for the campers.

Looking ahead, some of our fall favorites will be returning shortly including the Monroe Cheese Festival on September 14, Town of Monroe Food Truck Festival on October 19 and the Community Trunk or Treat, date to be determined. Additional details on these events will be shared in the coming weeks.

Looking for something to do in Orange County? Don’t forget to check out pickocny.com for the most up-to-date information regarding events and local happenings.

Best wishes for a wonderful Labor Day holiday weekend and a fantastic school year ahead for all of our community’s students, teachers and faculty!

Tony Cardone, Supervisor

Town of Monroe