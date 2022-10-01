SRO contract for Monroe Woodbury

To the editor:

The Town of Woodbury has officially delivered a fully signed, updated SRO Contract to the Monroe Woodbury Central School District covering the 2022 – 2023 school year.

The safety of the children is our number one priority. Presence of SRO officers provide a visible deterrent to any potential criminal activity or disturbance. An SRO officer’s presence in school offers an open line of communication which is safe and non-threating in the school environment. The children in our schools are our future. SRO officers are there to protect and to become positive role models for our children. The solid relationships developed today will only enhance our future relationships in the community.

I look forward to a safe and promising school year.

Supervisor Thomas J. Burke