See Monroe

We’ve heard so much about the development of properties like the 131 acres that the supervisor wanted to make [a] dinosaur park out of. The voters defeated this by rising up and arguing. It was not wanted in this community even when the town board elected to ignore the fact that a prior board determined it was wetlands.

Lately you’ve been hearing about Rye Hill Development of 491 units. This property too only allows them to use 35% of it due to wetlands but yet they want to build skyscrapers on it.

There is an additional development in the works to make multifamily housing over by the Mobil gas station on Rte 208. This development across the street where Joe Fix It is they want to put a 47,500 sq ft office building.

Town supervisor paid $3 million of taxpayer’s money for 45 acres that he knew was not contaminated. And if he didn’t know, he should have known. Very so many sources out there that would prove it is not contaminated. Yet. He is solicited the village for water for the property to build on.

The village is taking the steps in order to rein in development and preserve our community by ordering a land development moratorium. I applaud them for this. They understand that our infrastructure is not there for all this development. They have even taken on what they want to do about water preservation and the quality of water we provide in this community.

The town on the other hand has taken the aggressive position of development as stated above. He is even attempting to get the use of the water from the village of Monroe to help develop his own desires.

Finding Monroe again is an organization that tries to look back to its past. This way we can evaluate our future. I invite the entire community to come and visit Pinecrest Bungalow Colony on October 9th at 1 p.m. In conjunction with friends of Sterling Forest, Doc Bayne will be giving a lecture and a tour in the woods. This is a private property with roughly 25 acres preserved

It’ll be a family day for people to come and see what Monroe used to be like before all this development. This will help the residents of Monroe to put in perspective all this development and why we should rise up against it.

Tim Mitts

Monroe