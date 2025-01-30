Route 17M repaving

As the elected officials collectively representing the Town of Monroe and the villages of Monroe and Harriman, we value our continuing partnership with the NYS Department of Transportation and are thankful for the important work we have accomplished to date. Nevertheless, our shared constituents have rightfully made clear a desire to see their local portion of Route 17M repaved, between the northern border of the Village of Monroe, and the street’s merger with NY-17 near the Village of Harriman.

In 2023, we were pleased to see a significant portion of the road received a much-needed repaving, but there is more work to be done. This highly trafficked portion of 17M was scoped out of the initial project, and is still in dire need of repair. This issue has been a high priority for many years, and conditions of this section of road have only worsened over time.

On behalf of the residents of Monroe and Harriman, and our bipartisan delegation of elected representatives, we thank you for your consideration of this project and welcome the opportunity to discuss this matter further. Please be in touch should any of our offices be able to provide additional information.

State Senator James Skoufis, District 42

Assemblymember Christopher Eachus, District 99

Assemblymember Karl Brabenec, District 98