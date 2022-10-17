I would like to take this opportunity to ask that you vote for Victor Ferrarelli and Susan Fries-Ciriello for the Village of Woodbury Trustee positions. Both candidates live and have raised their families in Woodbury. They have both been appointed to the village board to fill vacancy seats this year. Their support with many organizations within Woodbury will continue as trustees.

Victor and Susan listen and understand residents about their concerns for the preservation of Woodbury. Putting Woodbury first is their commitment to you.

Join me and vote for Victor and Susan on November 8th.

Maria Hunter

Highland Mills