Preserving Monroe

There is no disunity in the Republican party. There is a total disunity between Republican leaders like the town of Monroe and their voters in this great community.

The “leaders” are disconnected from the voters. You don’t lose by 300 votes to a young newcomer unless the voters are disconnected from their “leaders!” Especially when you seek the assistance of a special group in the recent election but you still lost in the best of the analysis!

Maybe our “leaders” need to be more accepting of others than worrying about their own existence! In the end, if I can’t answer the question, am I better off four years ago than I am today in the positive. We have to answer in the negative. Negative answers. Bring negative results.... Total disconnect!

Tim Mitts

Monroe