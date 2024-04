We have not been receiving mail on Wednesdays even when we are notified that we have mail or put mail out for pickup. I have called the postmaster numerous times and my husband visited him this past week. We are told that they are short staffed and that there isn’t significant mail on Wednesdays. I have researched the federal laws regarding mail delivery and do not think our local postmaster has the right to do this.

Linda Archacki-Gifford

Chester