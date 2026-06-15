Opinion: Understanding inclusion and opportunity

Learning Disability Week serves as an important reminder that every individual learns differently and that those differences should be recognized, understood and celebrated. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about learning disabilities, highlight the challenges many students and families face and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring everyone has access to the tools and support they need to succeed.

Learning disabilities affect millions of Americans of all ages. Conditions such as dyslexia, dyscalculia and dysgraphia can impact how individuals process information, read, write or perform mathematical tasks. While these challenges can create obstacles in traditional educational settings, they do not reflect a person’s intelligence, creativity or potential. In fact, many individuals with learning disabilities possess unique strengths that allow them to excel in academics, business, the arts and countless other fields.

For students, early identification and support can make a world of difference. When schools, families and communities work together to provide the proper resources and accommodations, students with learning disabilities are better equipped to reach their full potential. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn in an environment that recognizes their individual needs and empowers them to succeed.

Learning Disability Week is also a time to recognize the parents, teachers, counselors and advocates who work tirelessly to support individuals with learning disabilities. Their dedication helps break down barriers, build confidence and create pathways to success for those who may otherwise struggle to find their footing.

Equally important is fostering greater understanding throughout our communities. Too often, misconceptions about learning disabilities can lead to stigma or unfair assumptions. By promoting awareness and education, we can help ensure that individuals with learning disabilities are treated with the respect, patience and encouragement they deserve.

As we observe Learning Disability Week, I encourage everyone to take a moment to learn more about the experiences of those living with learning disabilities. Whether through education, advocacy or simple acts of understanding, each of us can play a role in creating a more inclusive and supportive society.

Every individual deserves the opportunity to succeed. By recognizing different learning styles, embracing diverse abilities and supporting those who face unique challenges, we can build stronger schools, stronger communities and a brighter future for all.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman

NYS 98th district