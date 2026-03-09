Opinion: The story behind Daylight Saving Time

Each year, Americans adjust their clocks twice as part of a routine many have followed their entire lives. In the spring, we move our clocks forward one hour. In the fall, we set them back again. While the process may feel routine today, Daylight Saving Time has a long and interesting history that stretches back more than a century.

The idea of adjusting the clock to better match daylight hours has been discussed for hundreds of years. Benjamin Franklin famously wrote about the concept in the 1700s, suggesting that people could save candles by waking earlier to take advantage of natural light. While his idea was more of a humorous observation than a formal proposal, it introduced a concept that would eventually gain serious attention.

Daylight Saving Time was first widely adopted during World War I. In 1918, the U.S. implemented the policy as a wartime measure aimed at conserving fuel and energy. By extending daylight into the evening hours, the hope was that households and businesses would rely less on artificial lighting. After the war ended, the policy was repealed nationwide, though some cities continued to observe it locally.

The practice returned during World War II, when the federal government once again introduced year-round “War Time” to conserve resources. Following the war, the country entered a period of inconsistency, with different states and municipalities choosing whether or not to observe the time change. This patchwork system created confusion for transportation systems, broadcasters and businesses operating across state lines.

To bring uniformity to the system, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966. This law established a standardized schedule for Daylight Saving Time across most of the country, while still allowing states to opt out if they chose. Today, most states observe the practice, though Arizona and Hawaii remain on standard time throughout the year.

Over the decades, the start and end dates of Daylight Saving Time have changed several times. The most recent adjustment came in 2007, when the federal government extended the period by several weeks in both the spring and fall.

Today, the time change has become a familiar part of life for millions of Americans. While it may only take a few seconds to adjust a clock, the practice itself reflects more than a century of history, shaped by wartime needs, evolving technology and efforts to bring consistency across the country.

As we once again adjust our clocks this season, it serves as a reminder that even the smallest routines often have a long and fascinating story behind them.

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS 98th District