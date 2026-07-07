Opinion: Shopping local and supporting our community during independent retailer month

Every July, we celebrate Independent Retailer Month, a time to recognize the locally owned businesses that help define our communities and keep our local economies strong

When you choose to shop at an independent retailer, your dollars stay close to home. They help create local jobs, support families and strengthen the economic foundation of our communities. Many small business owners sponsor youth sports teams, donate to local fundraisers and volunteer their time because they are invested in the places where they live and work.

Running a small business, however, has never been easy. Independent retailers continue to face rising costs for rent, utilities, insurance, inventory and labor. They compete not only with large national chains, but also with online retailers that can often offer lower prices and faster delivery. Despite these challenges, they continue to open their doors every morning, serve their customers with pride and provide the personalized service that simply can’t be replicated by a website.

As lawmakers, we should be working to make it easier, not harder, as Albany often does, for these businesses to succeed. That means cutting unnecessary regulations, reducing burdensome mandates and creating an economic environment where entrepreneurs can grow, hire and invest with confidence. Small businesses don’t ask for special treatment. They simply want a fair opportunity to compete and thrive.

This month, I encourage everyone to stop into a locally owned store, meet the people behind the counter and discover what makes their business unique. A single purchase may seem small, but together those choices help preserve the character of our hometowns and ensure our local businesses remain part of our communities for generations to come.

Our independent retailers have spent years investing in us. This July, let’s return the favor by investing in them.

Karl Brabanec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District