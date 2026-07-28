Opinion: Honoring the Courage of Korean War Veterans

Each year on July 27, our nation observes National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, a time to honor the brave Americans who answered the call to serve during the Korean War and to remember the sacrifices they made in defense of freedom.

Often referred to as the “Forgotten War,” the Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 and claimed the lives of more than 36,000 American service members, while tens of thousands more were wounded. Millions of Americans served with courage under incredibly difficult conditions, standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies to defend the people of South Korea against communist aggression. Their service helped preserve the freedom and democracy that the Republic of Korea continues to enjoy today.

On July 27, 1953, an armistice agreement brought an end to active fighting, but no formal peace treaty was ever signed. More than seven decades later, American service members continue to stand watch on the Korean Peninsula, a reminder that the legacy of the Korean War remains as relevant today as it was in 1953.

The men and women who served in Korea displayed extraordinary courage, resilience and selflessness. They endured harsh weather, rugged terrain and some of the fiercest combat in modern military history. Many returned home without the recognition they deserved, their service overshadowed by the conflicts that came before and after. National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day gives us the opportunity to correct that by ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten.

Here in New York, we are fortunate to have Korean War veterans who continue to strengthen our communities through their leadership, volunteerism and example. Their commitment to service did not end when they returned home. They built families, businesses and neighborhoods, and they continue to inspire future generations through their dedication to our country and their fellow citizens.

As we reflect on the meaning of this day, let us also remember those who never made it home and the families who carried the burden of their sacrifice. Their courage reminds us that freedom is never guaranteed. It is preserved by ordinary Americans willing to do extraordinary things in defense of our nation and the values we hold dear.

This National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, I encourage everyone to take a moment to thank a Korean War veteran if you have the opportunity. Attend a local ceremony, visit a veterans memorial, or simply reflect on the sacrifices made by those who served. Their courage secured the blessings of liberty for millions, and it is our responsibility to ensure their legacy continues to be honored for generations to come.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District