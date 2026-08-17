Opinion: Celebrating those who serve: National Nonprofit Day

Every day, across our communities, there are people working quietly to make life a little better for their neighbors.

National Nonprofit Day, recognized each year on Aug. 17, is an opportunity to celebrate the nonprofit organizations, volunteers and community leaders who dedicate their time and talents to serving others.

Nonprofits are often there when people need help most. They stock the shelves at local food pantries, provide services to veterans, support individuals with disabilities, care for animals, mentor young people, assist families facing difficult times and preserve the parks, history and traditions that make our communities special.

Their missions may be different, but they share something important: a commitment to service.

That spirit is especially evident in our local communities. So many of the programs and events we know and rely on would simply not be possible without nonprofits and the volunteers who keep them running. From our volunteer fire departments and local service organizations to food banks, youth programs and charitable foundations, these groups strengthen the fabric of our neighborhoods.

Just as importantly, nonprofits bring people together. They give all of us an opportunity to take our talents, experiences and passions and put them toward something bigger than ourselves. Whether someone volunteers every week, serves on a board, donates to a local cause or simply lends a hand when needed, every contribution can make a difference.

The people behind these organizations rarely seek recognition. They do the work because they see a need and choose to step forward. That willingness to serve our neighbors is one of the qualities that makes our communities strong.

National Nonprofit Day is a chance to say thank you.

Thank you to the volunteers who give up their evenings and weekends. Thank you to the staff members who dedicate their careers to serving others. Thank you to the donors and local businesses who provide the resources that keep these organizations going. And thank you to everyone who has ever seen a neighbor in need and asked, “How can I help?”

I encourage everyone to use National Nonprofit Day as an opportunity to learn more about the organizations serving our area. Volunteer a few hours, make a donation if you are able or simply help spread the word about a cause doing good work.

Strong communities are built by people who care about one another. Our nonprofit organizations embody that principle every single day, and I am grateful for everything they do to make our communities better places to live, work and raise a family.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District