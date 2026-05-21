October 7 survivor Barak Morag speaks to Orange County community

Community members gathered at the Chabad Center in Monroe, on Thursday, May 14 to hear from Barak Morag, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel, who survived the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Led by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston of Chabad of Orange County in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County, the event offered attendees hear firsthand about resilience and rebuilding after unimaginable loss.

Morag’s presentation, “From the Ashes of Kibbutz Nir Oz: A Journey from Loss to Light,” focused on his survival story and his determination to remain hopeful in the aftermath of the attack.

The program also featured an opportunity for the audience to engage and connect with Morag.

“Speaking for the Orange County Jewish community was a wonderful experience. The people, the atmosphere and the great sense of welcome I received reinforced my passion for this meaningful mission. The large turnout of people who came on a week night to hear me share my story and be there as a support, and the meaningful reactions from them mean the world to me, and will send me back home with renewed strength,” said Morag about his experience visiting the community.

During the event, Federation past president Dr. Leslie Green of Chester delivered a strong message on the importance of educating and advocating against antisemitism, highlighting the vital role the Jewish Federation plays in strengthening Jewish identity, fostering unity, and standing up for the community.