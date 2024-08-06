Nepotism in Woodbury

A recent attempt by the Woodbury Town Board to amend the town’s ethics law, specifically the nepotism section, has ignited a firestorm of controversy within the community. The proposed changes were seen by many as a blatant attempt to benefit Town Supervisor, Luciani’s son, at the expense of taxpayers. When a town resident pressed Supervisor Luciani on why the law was being changed, Supervisor Luciani reluctantly admitted that the law was changed to benefit her own son. Moreover, another disturbing part about all of this, is that you have a sitting Woodbury supervisor and town board that doesn’t seem to comprehend, or simply doesn’t care about the importance of ethical standards within our town government.

The most alarming aspect of this situation is the fact that Woodbury taxpayers funded the town attorney to draft these unethical changes. It is unconscionable that public funds were used to facilitate a process designed to benefit a public official’s family member. Thankfully, the community was swift to voice its opposition. During the public hearing, residents expressed their outrage over the proposed changes, ultimately leading to the proposal’s defeat. The outpouring of support for maintaining ethical standards in government is commendable. These ethics laws have served as a crucial safeguard against corruption for years. They are essential for maintaining public trust in elected officials.

The Woodbury community has sent a clear message that such blatant self-serving actions will not be tolerated. We applaud the residents who stood up against this unjust attempt to undermine the ethics law. Their vigilance is a testament to the power of civic engagement. It is imperative that the Woodbury Town Board heed the community’s message and commit to upholding the highest standards.

Carmine Mastrogiacomo

Highland Mills