The Monroe-Woodbury Rotary club kicked off the holiday season with another great breakfast with Santa! The club would like to thank Annie and all the staff at A Better Place Bar & Grill in Central Valley, NY, for once again hosting the event. Mr. and Mrs. C. handed out presents, while kids and families had a delicious breakfast. Thanks Annie, Rene, Jose, Sara, Jake and Pattie for making it a great day!

Ritchie Drews

Monrow-Woodbury Rotary Club