Monroe Free Library thanks Monroe

To the editor:

On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Monroe Free Library and the library staff, I want to thank the community for supporting MFL’s budget referendum on November 8th. The budget passed by 500 votes – 3,481 to 2,977.

This increase in budget affords MFL the ability to continually upgrade its resources to bring you innovative services and programs. Check the MFL website at https://www.monroefreelibrary.org/ to see what’s happening at your library and to take advantage of all it offers – Only at the Library.

The Board of Trustees and the MFL Staff deeply appreciate your continued support of our efforts to bring you the best library service possible. Our sincere thanks!

Sincerely,

Patricia C. Shanley, President

Board of Trustees

Monroe Free Library

44 Millpond Parkway

Monroe, NY 10950