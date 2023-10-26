Maureen Richardson for Monroe Town Board

I believe in the power of Photo News, not only in terms of their reach across Orange County, but also in terms of the trust and confidence Photo News merits in the minds and hearts of their readers. Accordingly, I share my letter to the editor with the utmost enthusiasm to endorse Maureen Richardson for the Monroe Town Board in the upcoming election on Nov. 7. After viewing countless archived videos of Maureen controlling the microphone at very important and very consequential Town Hall meetings — and captivating the room with thoroughly researched facts — I’m confident and convinced there is no better choice for town board than Maureen Richardson.

Maureen was born and raised in Monroe. Preservation of the environment and our resources is not a passing notion. It’s a commitment. She knows what’s at stake. Unlike others on the town board, Maureen’s commitment to preservation will not be influenced by politics, overzealous developers, or special interests. She has demonstrated time and time again her skills at navigating governmental infrastructure and the complexities of legislation. We need a representative in the room who understands the science behind the issues, and who can calculate the detrimental impact which overdevelopment can have on our community. As the founder of the community action group — Preserve Monroe — Maureen has persistently advocated for your priorities, your rights, and preserved hundreds of acres of open space already, while averting disastrous projects that would have cost the taxpayers their time, their peaceful single-family neighborhoods, and their hard-earned dollars. Vote for Maureen. Vote for the results she has brought you. Vote for the many more “wins” Maureen will bring our town in the future.

Many lifelong Monroe residents have enthusiastically endorsed Maureen Richardson, the founder of Preserve Monroe, and Bill Kazdan, for the two open town board seats in the upcoming election on Nov. 7, because they understand we need checks and balances on the town board.

Alex Rivera

Monroe