My fellow Monroe residents,

Don’t sign the petition. The Republican party has turned very bad for Monroe. I would not sign the petition for Sal Scancarello or Steven Thau.

These gentlemen are handpicked and not voted on by the entire Republican party. All you’re buying is more Cardone selling zoning where people do not want overdevelopment. Both of these gentlemen believe in overdevelopment. This is why they are being handpicked.

Sal voted YES on Rye Hill. Sal vote YES on 131 acres wetland at Mansion Ridge Estates, even though he knew that 40 years ago, the Town of Monroe deemed it wetlands. He voted YES to give special treatment to the owners DJ Management to change zoning on an SR10 to multi-family. His legislation stinks.

Steve Thau is only a product of Cardone and company.

Don’t sign their petition to start changes now before they start pretending to believe in you and wanting to protect Monroe.

There are several people getting ready to announce their run. Make them wait!

Tim Mitts

Monroe Resident