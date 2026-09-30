Letter to the editor: Vote yes to establish independent budget for the library

The Woodbury Public Library has initiated the process to establish an independent annual budget that requires a referendum for approval. Currently, the funding is set by the Woodbury Town Board. The library offers the community many resources, services, and programs — including books, e-books, and audiobooks; movies, music, and digital content; online learning and research; programs for all ages; and museum and park passes. The library also has computers, Wi-Fi, printing, scanning, and faxing available for general use.

A petition drive has placed the proposal to establish the independent budget on the ballot for the general election to be held on November 3.

The Friends of the Woodbury Public Library urge the community to show your support for the library and vote yes for this proposal. Let your voice and your choice be heard.

Michael Pastel

President, Friends of the Woodbury Public Library