Letter to the Editor: Vote yes for the Tuxedo school budget

I am deeply saddened that there are some people in my community who are encouraging voting down Tuxedo’s school budget. I’d like to share my unique perspective.

First, I am a Tuxedo taxpayer. I have observed the current BOE painstakingly create a budget that is fiscally responsible while attempting to keep as many programs and staff intact. I appreciate that my tax bill only increased minimally in the last five years and that a house identical to mine but in the MW section of Tuxedo pays significantly more in school taxes.

Secondly, I am a Tuxedo teacher who has dedicated my entire career to the children of Tuxedo. If yet another contingency budget is required it will devastate already limited materials and offerings. Fewer books. Fewer electives. Fewer clubs. Fewer sports. Fewer opportunities for my students to shine.

Lastly, I am a Tuxedo parent. I was proud to have my daughters taught beside me, from Kindergarten through 12th grade. I have seen the opportunities our small, but effective, district has provided for them. Clubs that sparked imagination and curiosity. Sports that encouraged leadership and self-discipline. Arts and music opportunities that promoted self-expression and confidence. Academics taught by caring, yet demanding, teachers that I am proud to call my colleagues.

Voting down the budget would be a terrible mistake - a mistake for the Tuxedo taxpayers and community, but especially a mistake for the Tuxedo students who depend on us, the adults in the room, to put aside petty grievances and do what is right for them - vote YES for the Tuxedo school budget.

Nancy Donnelly

GGM Special Education Teacher

GGM Yearbook Advisor

Tuxedo