Letter to the Editor: Vote for ‘Mayor Andy’

My mailbox, as I am also sure with many other residents, has been inundated with political mailers regarding the Republican race for Woodbury Mayor. As of today, I have received three mailers bashing Mayor Andrew Giacomazza and another mailer promoting Town Councilman Brandon Calore. To the group behind these mailings, do you really believe that a few postcards will sway what people know and think? For me, I am more concerned as to WHY there is so much money being spent on these mailers to undermine Mayor Giacomazza and WHO is behind it.

With the June 24 Primary just a handful days away, I hope Woodbury has their eyes and ears opened to what is happening to our small Village, especially with the petition to annex Ace Farms. Before I go on, I should emphasize that political affiliation should not matter in local elections.

As for this Primary, it is only open to registered Woodbury Republicans.

The Woodbury Resident bloc will have their say during the General Election in November.

I am lucky enough to know Mayor Andrew Giacomazza, AKA “Mayor Andy” by his opponent, in his official capacity but I am more fortunate to know

Andrew as a friend. Aside from what he is doing to address the water, sewer, and overdevelopment situation in Woodbury, there are many things he does quietly and behind the scenes that residents are not aware of. I remember posting about a tree that fell on my property.

“Mayor Andy” reached out directly to make sure my family and I were okay and asked if there’s anything he can do to help. When I tried to promote a local business struggling to stay open, “Mayor Andy” reached out to see if there was anything he could do to help this local family. Whenever there is a power outage or water issue, it is “Mayor Andy” that responds to the homeowners and contacts the utility for restoration & answers; no matter what time it is.

For me, “Mayor Andy’s” defining moment was on September 18, 2024.

For those that forgot, there was a killer, Ali Ali, loose in Woodbury, and it was “Mayor Andy” that kept the Woodbury residents current on what was happening with regular updates. While other leaders said nothing and did nothing, until Ali was stopped, claiming it was “because they didn’t want to alarm the public,” “Mayor Andy” did the opposite. For me, if there is a dangerous situation happening, I have a right to know. As a husband & father, I NEED TO KNOW. Thank you, “Mayor Andy”.

While “Mayor Andy” was used as a slight, I see it quite the opposite.

On June 24, “Woodbury Resident Jimmy” will proudly vote for “Mayor Andy” and I hope anyone eligible to vote will come out to do the same.

Say YES to “Mayor Andy”.

Say YES, for a better Woodbury.

Jimmy Ng

Highland Mills