Letter to the Editor: The accessible Mayor Dwyer, a phone call away

Time out! Mayor Dwyer shares his personal cell number?

Two campaign cards (flyers) are circulating for the upcoming Mayoral Election. One from Mayor Dwyer’s campaign. The other from his opponent’s campaign. I was intrigued to find Mayor Dwyer’s personal cell number at the bottom of his flyer.

I wondered to myself:

“Is it that easy, can I simply call Mayor Dwyer and speak with him?”.

After experiencing the layers of bureaucracy at other municipalities in New York State, I highly doubted whether I could access Mayor Dwyer. Perhaps an auto-reply or redirected call to Village staff would be the best outcome.

So I called the number. And Mayor Dwyer answered!!! I greeted him respectfully. He responded in kind. I asked about Crane Park. He enthusiastically shared that Crane Park renovations on Millpond Parkway are progressing according to schedule. He added the transformation will be stunning and Crane Park has a design completed by Kimley Horn Landscape Architects. Mayor Dwyer was proud to emphasize the project is a reflection of public input and participation that took place in Village Hall meetings. Phase 1 on Millpond is nearing completion with plantings and comfortable seating to be completed in the spring.

Who knew? Our Mayor Dwyer is indeed a phone call away. He earns my vote all day, everyday.

Mario Aviles

Monroe