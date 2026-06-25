Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all who made Childhood Cancer Walk a success

On behalf of the Hudson Valley Catskills Lions District 20-O Childhood Cancer Committee, we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make our Childhood Cancer Walk a tremendous success.

This event was far more than a walk—it was a powerful demonstration of what can happen when a community comes together to support children and families facing childhood cancer. More than 160 walkers joined us to show that no child fights cancer alone.

We are deeply grateful to our generous sponsors, donors, volunteers, and the Town of Warwick for their incredible support. We also thank the many Lions Clubs throughout our district whose members volunteered, donated, promoted the event, and walked alongside us. Your generosity and dedication made this day possible.

A special thank you goes to our co-chairs, Claire Gabelmann and Wayne Patterson, along with their committee members, whose countless hours of planning and hard work brought this event to life.

Every dollar raised and every step taken helps provide hope, support, and resources for local children and families affected by childhood cancer.

Together, we demonstrated the compassion and generosity that make our community so special. We are proud of what was accomplished and sincerely grateful to everyone who played a part in making this event a success.

Thank you for helping us make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families who need our support.

A complete listing of our sponsors can be found on the District 20-O Facebook page at Facebook.com/groups/hvc20o.