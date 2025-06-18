Letter to the Editor: Supporting Andrew Giacomazza for Mayor

As a Republican and proud resident of Woodbury, I’m writing to express my full support for Andrew Giacomazza in his re-election bid for mayor.

One of Andrew’s most meaningful accomplishments was securing an open space grant to acquire 25.6 acres of land to be preserved as parkland. This was a major win for Woodbury. Instead of seeing this land lost to development, it will now be protected and thoughtfully used for the enjoyment of our entire community. Andrew has shared a number of wonderful ideas, from trails to gardens to scenic overlooks, that reflect his vision for accessible, family friendly spaces where residents can connect with nature and one another.

He works across party lines to get the job done, and that’s what true leadership looks like. Andrew focuses on progress, and he delivers.

Woodbury is lucky to have him at the helm, and I’m proud to support Andrew Giacomazza for another term as our mayor.

Antonio Cortese

Woodbury